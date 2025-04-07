Police To Probe Lagos Explosion Incident

Share

The Lagos State Police Command said it has begun an investigation into the explosion that claimed the life of a scrap metal dealer in the Mushin area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this known in a statement yesterday, in Lagos, said that the incident occurred on Thursday at No 40, Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba, Mushin.

“The unfortunate explosion that occurred sadly claimed the life of one individual and left three others injured. “The injured victims have been taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

“Investigations revealed that the explosion occurred when the victim attempted to cut a metal object into smaller pieces which might be unknown to him, was a military-grade grenade, resulting in an explosion that led to his death,” he said.

Hundeyin said that upon receiving the report, police explosives ordnance experts of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit of the command arrived at the scene.

The image maker said that the remnant of one exploded grenade, and two live (active) grenades were professionally and technically evacuated from the scene to the Base Headquarters of Police EOD-CBRN, Lagos, for safety.

He said that the area was immediately cordoned off, secured, and subsequently rendered safe by the Nigeria Police Force’s EOD-CBRN unit.

“The cordon of the scene and the adjoining areas is emplaced to facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion and take immediate further necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

