Police To Mark Maiden National Police Day With Community Health Outreach In Sokoto — CP

The Sokoto State Police Command has organised free medical services and a community outreach program to celebrate the maiden National Police Day.

The event is in response to the presidential directive issued on April 15, 2024, declaring April 7 as the annual National Police Day.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, the Sokoto State Police Command is proud to join the nation in commemorating this significant event, which recognises the invaluable contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security, peace, and justice.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmad Rufai, the celebration acknowledges the dedication, sacrifices, and professionalism of police officers in upholding law and order across the country.

The event, which kicked off on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, features free medical services, sanitation, community outreach, and interactive sessions with stakeholders to discuss ways to improve policing strategies.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration with communities to ensure safety, security, and the rule of law.

The Sokoto State Police Command expressed its appreciation to the government, the Sultanate, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and residents for their continuous support in achieving a safer and more secure society.

As the nation commemorates this momentous day, the command encourages all citizens to remain law-abiding and contribute positively to promoting peace and stability in Sokoto and beyond.

