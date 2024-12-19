Police To Deploy Mobile Clinics To Training Schools

Share

The Nigeria Police Force is set to deploy ten mobile clinics to police training institutions across the country.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun made this known during the handing over ceremony of the ten mobile clinics by the German government at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Egbetokun said let me recognize my sincere gratitude to the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Global Security-Sector Reform Foundation (GS-Foundation) for their outstanding contributions to the (NPF).

“This generous initiative is yet another remarkable milestone in advancing the goals of this critical reform project. The delivery of these mobile clinics is not merely a gesture of goodwill; it is a strategic investment in the well-being of our officers, trainees, and, by extension, the communities we serve.

“These assets will be deployed across ten of our police training institutions nationwide and our commitment to holistic development within the Force.

“This intervention builds upon the successes recorded in the reform project over recent years. In 2023, the delivery of a 2,000-bed capacity mobile barracks significantly alleviated accommodation challenges in our training schools.

“Over 1,500 police personnel, including 600 instructors, have undergone advanced training in contemporary policing practices, with an emphasis on human rights, ethical policing, and community engagement.

“The introduction of the Women Police Leadership Programme stands as a testament to our resolve in promoting gender inclusion within the Force.

This initiative strengthens our capacity to combat sexual and gender-based violence while fostering a culture of equality in our organizational framework.

“As I receive these mobile clinics today, he wants to assure our development partners and all stakeholders of the NPF’s unwavering commitment to their optimal utilization, maintenance, and sustainability.

“one of the challenges we have faced has been the inadequate funding for the upkeep of police infrastructure, leading to the deterioration of critical assets. Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, this gap is being systematically addressed.

“With the huge support of the Federal Government and the National Assembly, a legislative framework is being deliberated to establish direct and sustainable funding for police training schools.

“This initiative will empower our training institutions to independently manage and maintain their assets, ensuring that investments like these clinics continue to deliver long-term value.

The NPF has instituted a robust asset management system, including a comprehensive asset register. This system enables us to monitor and manage our resources effectively, ensuring that they remain operational and impactful for years to come.”

The Police boss said today’s milestone therefore reaffirms his administration’s vision and its shared commitment to a Police Force that is professionally competent, service-driven, and fully aligned with the principles of the rule of law.

“These mobile clinics symbolize more than just healthcare assets; they represent a significant advancement in the NPF’s Health policy, prioritizing the mental and physical well-being of our officers.

The impact of this reform project extends beyond policing; it contributes to broader goals of human security, economic growth, and national development.”

