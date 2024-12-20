Police To Deploy Mobile Clinics At Training Schools

Share

The Nigeria Police Force is set to deploy 10 mobile clinics at police training institutions across the country.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, made this known during the handing over ceremony of the ten mobile clinics by the German government at the police College, Ikeja, yesterday, Lagos.

Egbetokun said; “let me recognise and my sincere gratitude to the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Global Security-Sector Reform Foundation (GS-Foundation) for their outstanding contributions to the NPF.

“This generous initiative is yet another remarkable milestone in advancing the goals of this critical reform project. The delivery of these mobile clinics is not merely a gesture of goodwill; it is a strategic investment in the well-being of our officers, trainees, and, by extension, the communities we serve.

“These assets will be deployed across ten of our police training institutions nationwide and our commitment to holistic development within the Force.

“This intervention builds upon the successes recorded in the reform project over recent years.

In 2023, the delivery of a 2,000-bed capacity mobile barracks significantly alleviated accommodation challenges in our training schools.

“Over 1,500 police personnel, including 600 instructors, have undergone advanced training in contemporary policing practices, with an emphasis on human rights, ethical policing, and community engagement.

“The introduction of the Women Police Leadership Programme stands as testament to our resolve in promoting gender inclusion within the Force.

This initiative strengthens our capacity to combat sexual and Gender-Based violence, while fostering a culture of equality in our organisational framework.

