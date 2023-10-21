Police to Court: Jealous Lover Killed Girlfriend With Sledgehammer

‘Sex Has Become a Taboo in Our Marriage’

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate Pat- rick Nwaka, has been told of how a 33-year-old security man, Samuel Adeniyi, allegedly smashed the head of his girlfriend, Morolake Sun- day, with a sledgehammer in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State, leading to her demise. Addressing the court, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told Magistrate Nwaka that the incident occurred on August 10, 2023, at No. 33, Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, with an addition that the defendant claimed that his lover was cheating on him and was never satisfied sexually.

It was made known to the court that on the day of the incident, the deceased, a nanny, left the child she was tending to and went to meet with another man, claiming she went to buy recharge cards. It was equally disclosed that Adeni- yi allegedly waited for hours before she returned and that while attempting to query her on why it took her a long time to come back home, they had a heated argument that led to a fight, and he unintentionally hit her head with a sledgehammer.

The charge read, “That you, Samuel Adeniyi, on August 10, 2023, around 12 pm, at No. 33 Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Sarah Morolake, aged 25 years by hitting a sledgehammer on her head, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015”. Magistrate Nwaka has ordered that Adeniyi be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Meanwhile, an Ibadan-based man, Sunday Ayeni, has informed a Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that he has stopped having sexual intercourse with his wife on the reason that she abandoned her duty. Providing evidence before the court, presided over by its president, Mrs S. M Akintayo, Ayeni further stated that the relationship between him and his wife had degenerated and that their home was in shambles.

According to him, “We do not see eye to eye and this has been going on for the past 10 years. Sex has become a taboo in our marriage, while as the head of the home, I now struggle with the house chores since my wife has handed off her responsibilities”. It would be recalled that Ayeni had dragged his wife, Ayo, to court, asking for divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

While positing that he detested going home after closing hours because their home was always too hot for comfort, Ayeni revealed that his marriage to Ayo was filled with crises and unrest, adding that he was tired of fighting almost daily. Ayeni hinted to the Customary Court that his family members and their church members had made several attempts to mediate in their differences, but that his wife always frustrated their efforts.

In his words: “My wife and I had our marriage solemnised in the church, but I must confess that contrary to expectation, it is filled with crises. “Ayo has refused to be submissive to me. She loves to assert authority in the home and always insists on having her way. “She fights and humiliates me in the presence of our children. She is not a good example to them. “My wife has made my life miserable for more than a decade now, and I am frustrated.

“The more our family members try to end our crises and reconcile us, the more the gap Ayo created in our relationship. “She likewise rubbished every attempt made by our church members in seeing to it that peace reigned between us. “My affection for my wife has waned. I no longer find sex with her appealing. “Ayo, to prove how rebellious she is, stopped carrying out the house chores. “I both struggle to ensure there is food in the home as the breadwinner and carry out the house chores.

“My lord, I cannot continue with such a rebellious woman. “It is clear that Ayo and I are a mismatch. Our marriage is a mistake. “I plead with this honourable court to end our relationship. “I will be responsible for our children’s upkeep”. After Ayeni’s testimony, the court ordered that a fresh hearing notice be issued and served on the defendant.