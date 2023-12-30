Police to Court: Driver Fingered Passenger’s Vagina, Threatens Victim With Dagger

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate Patrick Nwaka, has been informed that a Lagos-based driver, Godwin Waheed, allegedly assaulted a girl, sexually, at the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State. The accusation came from the police, which dragged Waheed before the court on two counts bordering on unlawful confinement, detention, and defilement of his victim.

The 44-year-old Waheed was further alleged to have conveyed the victim as a passenger in his Toyota Sienna, after which he kidnapped, detained and defiled her. According to the police, Waheed made use of a dagger to threaten the victim to undress inside his car, after which, he penetrated her. But luck was said to run out on Waheed as the fuel in his vehicle finished, and he could not escape from the scene.

This development then enabled the victim to raise the alarm, leading to the capture of the driver. While insisting that Waheed committed the offence on October 15, 2023, from 8 pm to 10 pm at the Third Mainland Bridge, the police, through its counsel, Thomas Nurideen, posited that the offence contravened Sections 272 and 26 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge read, “That you, Godwin Waheed, on October 15, 2023, between 8 pm and 10 pm at Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully confine, detain one girl (name withheld), a passenger in your Toyota Sienna with registration No. ABJ 72 XB, absconded with her against her will to another destination and fingering her private parts with one hand after threatening her to undress with a dagger, and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 272 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Godwin Waheed, on October 15, 2023, between 8 pm and 10pm at Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did use your fingers to touch the private vagina of a girl (name withheld) having removed a dagger to threaten the victim before fuel exhausted in the vehicle on top of the bridge, and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 26 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken. As a result, the prosecutor prayed to Magistrate Nwaka to remand the defendant at the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). In his ruling, the presiding magistrate ordered that Waheed be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the DPP. Magistrate Nwaka, thereafter, adjourned until January 15, 2024, for the DPP’s advice.