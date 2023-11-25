Police To Adopt Technology To Fight Crimes

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Saturday said from now on the Police will adopt the use of technology in the discharge of its operations across the country.

The Police image maker who made the disclosure in a statement issued via the Force official X handle said the force was harnessing all available means to acquire assets and train its officials in line with international best practices.

Speaking further, Adejobi said the introduction of digital platforms like digitalized CMR and Police VGS would go a long way toward curbing crimes.

He said, ”We will use technology to police Nigeria. We are harnessing all available means to acquire assets and train our personnel in line with international best practices.

“The introduction of e-platforms like the Digitalized CMR, Police VGS, etc, will go a long way to curb crimes and criminality, especially vehicle-related crimes. We urge Nigerians to support us and campaign against illegalities and vices,” the statement read.