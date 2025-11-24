Police Tightens Security In Katsina Schools

The Katsina State police command on Monday warned the coordinators of the School Protection Squad (SPS) to activate all school protection mechanisms to strengthen the safety of students and staff in schools.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, gave this warning in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday in Katsina.

Speaking with the SPS coordinators, CP Shehu noted, “The directive was given at a meeting with tactical commanders to review the command’s general security strategies in the state.”

He said, “Explained that this was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to prioritise safety and security around educational institutions.”

The Commissioner ordered the “Deployment of additional resources to ensure the security, especially in educational institutions” in the state.

Shehu further enjoined members of the public to intensify efforts in supporting the crime-fighting measures of the command to safeguard schools and communities in the state.

He admonished the “public to timely report suspicious activities or concerns to the command.”

New Telegraph had reported the occurrence of school attacks and student abductions across parts of northern Nigeria, particularly in Kebbi and Niger states.

The deteriorating security challenges have compelled some state governments to order the full or temporary closure of schools as a protective measure.