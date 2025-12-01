FCT Police Foil Planned Attack, Eliminates Three Bandits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled a planned terror attack in the nation’s capital, following an intensified ambush on a bandits’ hideout in Kwali that left three members of the gang dead.

Intelligence reports indicated that the criminals had concluded plans to strike the community on or before Monday, December 1, prompting the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, to direct the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to intensify operations and track the syndicate’s movement.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that the operation began after officers traced and arrested a key conspirator, Sani Mohammed Umar, also known as Boko, at about 2:11 p.m. on November 30.

She said his mobile phone, suspected to be the primary device used to coordinate the gang’s operations, was recovered from him.

READ ALSO:

According to the reports, the FCT police did not disclose the specific community targeted for the planned attack. Adeh explained that, “Investigations confirmed that the suspect belonged to the gang responsible for the previous attacks and kidnappings in ACO and Dupa and Gwagwalada, as well as multiple armed robbery incidents across Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

He also admitted that his gang members were waiting for him at Gada Biyu Hills, Kwali, where they had converged to commence their next planned community attack.”

She explained that the Anti-Kidnapping team advanced into the forest at about 11:01 p.m., reached the gang’s meeting point, and laid an ambush.

Adeh said, “On sighting the operatives, the heavily armed bandits opened fire. The Police responded decisively, engaging the criminals in a fierce 30-minute gun duel, during which three of the bandits were neutralised, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds”.

Items recovered from the bandits include three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and 33 rounds of live ammunition.

The police further disclosed that a joint operation involving police operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army’s 176 Battalion is ongoing, with teams combing the forest and blocking all escape routes.

Medical facilities across the area have also been placed on alert to report persons presenting with bullet wounds.

The Commissioner of Police commended the gallantry of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely information.