Police Thwarts Moves To Takes Over Bayero’s Palace

Share

The Kano State Police Command has thwarted the alleged move to take over the suspended Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero’s Palace.

New Telegraph reports that the Police Command has already arrested 17 thugs behind the organized violence.

It was discovered that the suspected thugs also had plans to take Emir Aminu Ado Bayero out of the Palace.

Speaking to reporters, the Police Spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order in the State.

He noted, “Following credible intelligence reports of a planned violent protest by some individuals, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has deployed personnel and assets to strategic locations within Kano Metropolis to prevent the protest and ensure public safety.”

“As a result of these proactive measures, 17 suspected thugs have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

“The Command is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this planned violence are brought to justice.”

Kiyawa also noted that the Command has warned all individuals and groups against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering, procession, or violence.

Such actions according to him will be met with swift and decisive response from the security agencies.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies.

“The Command appreciates the cooperation and support of the good people of Kano State in our efforts to maintain peace and order.

Share

Please follow and like us: