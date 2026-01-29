Police Teargas Makoko Anti-Demolition Protesters At Lagos Assembly

• We didn’t order police to teargas, arrest anybody – Ogundipe

Police officers stationed at the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa yesterday fired teargas at dozens of Makoko residents and civil society activists protesting the ongoing waterfront demolitions in the community.

The police also arrested scores of protesters including youth leader, Hassan Taiwo Soweto. The protesters, comprising displaced Makoko residents, other Lagosians, and activists from groups like the #EndBadGovernance Movement marched to the Assembly to demand an immediate halt to the evictions, compensation for affected families, and enforcement of the agreed 100-metre setback from high-tension power lines.

They accused the Lagos State Government of extending demolitions far beyond initial safety agreements, displacing thousands and exacerbating a humanitarian crisis.

Those detained were allegedly dragged into the Assembly complex as police fired multiple canisters of teargas at the largely unarmed crowd, including women, who had gathered to seek dialogue with the lawmakers.

“Lawmakers watched as police unleashed teargas and live ammunition on unarmed protesters, including women, whose only crime was asking to speak to their representatives,” said Zikora Ibeh, Assistant Executive Director at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), in a statement during the protest.

The demonstration followed a January 15 protest at the same venue, where the House Committee Chairman on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe Olukayode, assured protesters of intervention to stop the demolitions. However, evictions reportedly continued, prompting renewed outrage.