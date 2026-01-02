Police Suspend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

On Thursday, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) announced the suspension of the enforcement of its tinted glass permit policy nationwide.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement followed an interim court order that restrained the move.

Recalls that the Force had, on December 15, 2025, announced that it would begin enforcing the policy starting January 2, 2026, citing its responsibility to ensure public safety and internal security.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, January 1, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police revealed that they were served with an interim order on December 17, 2025.

According to him, the enforcement will remain suspended pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the interim order.

“The Nigeria Police Force was served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17th December 2025, restraining the Force from proceeding with the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order,” the statement said.

The police also confirmed that they had entered an appearance in the case, raised preliminary objections, and formally requested the vacation of the interim order.

The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026, for further proceedings.

“In line with constitutional obligations and respect for judicial authority, the Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order. The court has adjourned the case to 20th January 2026 for further proceedings,” the statement added.

The statement noted that the suspension of enforcement is being carried out in strict adherence to the ongoing court order.

“Accordingly, and strictly in compliance with the subsisting court order, the Nigeria Police Force has placed the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy on hold nationwide, pending the decision of the court.”

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law while fulfilling its duty to protect lives and property.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, affirms that the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in upholding the rule of law while discharging its primary mandate of protecting lives and property.

“The Force will continue to deploy lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to address security challenges and safeguard public safety across the country,” the statement added.

The Force also assured members of the public that it would communicate further developments and issue clear guidance as appropriate, following the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security.