Police Sue For Peace In Woman’s Controversial Death

Share

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 17, Mr. Ajani Omolabi, has called for calm among the aggrieved family members of the late Mrs. Kehinde Hannah Bodunde, whose death under mysterious circumstances has sparked controversy and legal disputes within the family.

Zone 17, which oversees Ondo and Ekiti States, has acknowledged receipt of a petition and is closely monitoring ongoing court proceedings surrounding the matter.

AIG Omolabi appealed to all parties involved to allow due legal processes to unfold and urged restraint in the interest of peace and justice.

The eldest son of the deceased, Mr. Oluwafemi Ojo, has raised allegations that his mother’s death, reported on January 13, 2025, was shrouded in secrecy and may be connected to ritual activities. He accused his siblings of hiding their mother’s whereabouts for three years while she was reportedly ill and of denying access to her and her remains until her sudden death was announced.

Ojo told reporters that not only was he excluded from the care of his mother, but her death was concealed from the wider family and that her remains were allegedly buried in secret against the orders of both the Deji in Council and the Magistrates Court in Akure. According to him, the traditional council had on April 24 ruled that the body should not be released or buried without the consensus of all children and the deceased’s extended family.

Despite this directive and a subsequent court order prohibiting burial, Ojo claims his siblings flouted both rulings and interred the remains without proper family consent or legal clearance. He further alleged that the burial took place in secrecy, raising suspicions that the body may have been tampered with.

A petition dated May 6, 2025, and signed by the family’s legal counsel, Mr. Femi Emodamori, was submitted to the Fanibi Area Command in Akure, requesting investigation into alleged theft and possible ritual mutilation of the corpse.

The Akure Magistrates Court has reportedly granted an order for the exhumation of Mrs. Bodunde’s remains to allow for forensic investigation. However, Ojo expressed concerns over delays in executing the order, alleging that the police may be deliberately stalling the process.

In response, AIG Omolabi reiterated that the police are acting in line with established procedures and have not acted in bad faith.

“There are operational protocols that must be followed before an exhumation can take place,” he explained. “The Area Commander, Urban Division, has invited all parties to complete the necessary documentation required by law, but the parties have yet to comply.”

He stressed that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to professionalism and transparency in handling the sensitive matter and called on the public and the concerned family members to exercise patience.

“I urge all parties to embrace peace. Accusations, agitation, and violence will not bring resolution. Let the court and investigative processes take their due course,” the AIG said.

Share