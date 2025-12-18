Police Strengthens Security Around Lagos Ports

Comprehensive security measures have been activated by the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command to ensure a seamless flow of operations throughout Apapa Port, Tincan Island Port, Lekki Deep-Sea Port, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, and the marine patrol axis covering up to 12 nautical miles.

As the festive season approaches, the vommand also wishes to reassure port users, maritime stakeholders, and the general public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining safety, security, and order across all Port corridors during the Yuletide period.

In a statement by command’s Public Relations, ASP, Isaacs Hundeyin noted that in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, CP Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, intensified round the clock patrols on land and water to deter criminal elements and ensure the security of vessels, cargo, and port infrastructure has been put in place.

She explained that the command had strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies, terminal operators, shipping companies, and port facility security officers (PFSOs) for real-time response to security concerns; deployed additional personnel to critical areas prone to heavy human and vehicular traffic during the festive rush and enhanced intelligence gathering and surveillance operations to identify and prevent potential threats to port safety and national economic assets.