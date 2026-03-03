Police Stop Planned Cult Attack, Arrest Robbers In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has foiled a planned cult attack and dismantled armed robbery networks in Warri, Ughelli and Sapele area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the feat led to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of three firearms and 27 live cartridges.

Edafe explained in a statement yesterday that on February 27, around 11.35pm, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team, led by ASP Julius Robinson, stormed the Ekredjebor area of Ughelli and arrested one Oghenemaro Festus of the Upper Agbarho area.

“Upon searching him, the operatives recovered one pump-action gun loaded with two live cartridges. The suspect is strongly linked to a series of house-to-house robberies that have caused concern among residents of the area, and the team has intensified efforts to track down other members of the gang currently at large.”

The PPRO added that following persistent complaints by residents of Sapele concerning serial robberies carried out by a motorcycleriding syndicate, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team, led by ASP Julius Robinson, carried out a targeted operation in the early hours of March 1, 2026.

“At about 03.35pm, one Prince Omanure, also known as Anini, aged 21 years, of the Ghana Area of Sapele, was arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect led operatives to a bush along the Warri and Sapele Road by the Trailer Park, where a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition had been hidden. The suspect has provided useful information to investigators, and the Command is actively pursuing other members of the syndicate,” Edafe added.