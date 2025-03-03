New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
Police Speaks On Ritual Killings In Benue

Contrary to the news reports making rounds, the Benue State Police Command has said there is no record of ritual killings in the state.

debunking the purported report, the State Command Spokesperson, CSP Catherine Anene who spoke in Makurdi, noted that although there are other crimes, there is no reported case of ritual killing in the state.

Anene also stressed that there is information or evidence about the existence of cannibals or human parts markets in the state.

“We don’t have intelligence reports of any human parts market in Benue.

“So we have not recorded any ritual killing; there are other crimes, but not this particular one.

“We are always on red alert,” she said.

