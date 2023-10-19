Police Speaks On NYSC Member Stabbed To Death In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has reacted to the gruesome murder of Grace Chalya Silas, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that Silas was fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants while she was out for her morning jog in Barnawa around Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Addressing the situation on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan said the perpetrators of her death were a group of miscreants, specifically, individuals engaged in snatching mobile phones while on motorcycles.

The PRO described the sequence of events, explaining that after the incident was reported to the Police, Silas was quickly taken to a clinic. Unfortunately, she was later pronounced dead.

He described the death of the NYSC member as “tragic”.

Hassan also stated that following an emergency meeting of the command’s top officials, the Kaduna Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, instructed the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer and law enforcement personnel to pursue the individuals responsible for the murder of the Corps member.

The police spokesman, according to newsmen, said, “It’s a very tragic incident. She was performing her early morning jogging(exercise) when some miscreants(phone snatchers) on motorcycles pounced on her.

“The victim’s name is Grace Chalya Silas. She was a Corps member serving in Kaduna South.

“When the case was reported to the police, operatives responded swiftly and moved to the scene of the crime where they saw the victim in the pool of her own blood. She was rushed to the clinic, where she was later confirmed dead.

“Since the incident was reported to the police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa YusuKadunaf Garba, held an emergency meeting with the top hierarchy of command over the matter. We are already in touch with NYSC in the state.

“The CP has directed the Barnawa DPO and Area Commander, to immediately hunt for killers of the Corps member and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”