Police Speaks On Mohbad’s Autopsy Result

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command has revealed that the Command has not received the official autopsy report of the late Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 26 years in a controversial circumstance and was later buried the next day.

Following the controversies surrounding his tragic demise, his body was exhumed on the 21st of September, making it the ninth day after he was buried for an autopsy for accurate investigations in order to know the exact cause of his death and Justice to be served.

However, it’s been two months since Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when the late Mohbad’s body was dug up for an autopsy and the result is yet to be disclosed.

The singer’s death was investigated by a coroner inquest, as ordered by the Lagos State Government.

Unanswered questions highlight the need for clarification regarding the gifted singer’s death as the autopsy investigation proceeds.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer have provided an update on the autopsy as he emphasized that, in spite of circulating rumours, they are committed to depending only on accurate information.

Hundeyin said, “The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready.

“It’s one thing for it to be ready; it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially—that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours; we work with facts.”

Hundeyin added that only the singer’s family attorney may ask the pathologists to divulge the autopsy results. If not, when it’s ready, the police will receive it on their own.