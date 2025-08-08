Police Speak On Sowore’s Detention

CP Abayomi Shogunle, Commissioner of Police (CP) for Special Intervention Squad, has opened up on why human rights activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, is being detained by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore’s supporters staged protests in different parts of the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Osun and Oyo states, calling for the release of Sowore, who had earlier honoured an invitation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

While addressing protesters and the press in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, CP Shogunle said Sowore’s arrest and detention were ordered after the activist allegedly refused to make a statement upon police interrogation.

According to Shogunle, there were two petitions against the activist, and he was not forced to make a statement despite his alleged refusal.

The CP also offered to take a few protesters to where Sowore was being held to show that he was not being brutalised.

“The two petitions against Omoyele Sowore were shown to him right in my presence. One bordered on forgery of a police document, which he published online, and we all know the position of the law.

“It is your duty to provide a source of how you came about the forged document. The second petition has to do with cyberbullying.

“The two petitions were shown to him in the presence of his lawyers. The issue now is that he refused to make a statement in the presence of his lawyers. It is in the record.

“And the procedure under the Nigerian law is very clear. When an allegation is made against you, you are called upon; you have a duty to put down your own position.

“The same law that gives him the right to remain silent also gives the police the responsibility of certain duties to do when somebody who has been accused of an offence decides not to talk, which you’re also aware of. And I believe we’re professionals, and I believe the procedure as laid down by the law is being followed.

“He has the right to remain silent, and the police also have the duties and responsibilities under the law to follow certain procedures once a suspect decides to remain mute. We won’t say because you have decided to keep mute, you can go, no.

“We are professionals, we are following the provisions of the law. Everything needed to be followed under the law in keeping somebody is being followed.

“The law is being followed regarding his apprehension and detention. He came himself, and the moment he refused to make a statement, his arrest was ordered,” Shogunle added.