Police Speak On Release Of Deborah’s Killers On First Death Anniversary

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian Police spokesperson has debunked claims making the rounds that the force has released the killers of Deborah Samuel over blasphemy.

New Telegraph gathered that the report came in after Rev. Fr Kelvin Ugwu, the Catholic priest expressed his disappointment over the poor handling of the late Deborah who was killed in 2022 over alleged blasphemy.

But as the country marks Deborah’s first death anniversary, some netizens questioned the Police Public Relations officer on the arrest of suspects.

Responding to the allegation levied against the police force, Muyiwa Adejobi suspects are in the Nigerian correctional centre and people should stop spreading fake news that nobody was arrested.

According to him, the falsehood being spread is weighty and dangerous to the country’s security unity and capable of creating chaos.

He said, “They are in custody, correctional centre, and under prosecution. Instead of him spreading the falsehood that no one was arrested, he even said ‘Not even a fly’, why can’t he make some contact in Sokoto or NCoS to know how far the suspects or the Ministry of Justice about the prosecution?