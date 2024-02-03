Police Speak On Bye-Election In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has said the by-election into the State Assembly seat of the Lavun constituency in Niger State is going as scheduled.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on an inspection visit to the local polling places is State Commissioner of Police, Mr Shawulu Dan-Mamman.

He said: “The election is ongoing without any threat to disrupt it; with the mass deployment of police personnel and other security agencies here, we will achieve a hitch-free election.’’

“I am on the ground to tackle any security challenge here, and I have been able to do that.”

Dan-Mamman clarified that his purpose for being there was to support the electoral security agencies in carrying out their responsibilities.

According to reports, Danmamman ordered the appropriate number of people and operational resources to be deployed to the region in order to ensure a legitimate and orderly voting process.

Election supplies were delivered to the region at 7.30 a.m., according to a previous report from NAN.