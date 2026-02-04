The Sokoto State Police Command has successfully foiled a cattle rustling operation in Tajaye Village, Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on a credible and timely distress call, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in a swift conjunction with operatives from the Salame Division, mobilised to Tajaye Village in Goronyo Local Government Area.

New Telegraph gathered that an unspecified number of sheep were stolen by the armed suspects, and through diligent tracking of the suspects, the stolen animals were traced to the vicinity of Kola Village in Gwadabawa LGA.

Upon sighting the advancing police team, supported by members of the Community Guard Watch and local vigilantes, the criminals opened fire in a bid to escape.

The combined team overpowered the bandits through superior tactical coordination and firepower, forcing them to flee with bullet wounds into the nearby bush and abandon their loot.

A statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO, further stated that a thorough search of the scene led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine, 24 rounds of live ammunition, and all the rustled cattle, which have been successfully returned to their rightful owners.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, commends the exceptional bravery, dedication, and professionalism displayed by the personnel of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Salame Division, and the supportive community security outfits.

This operation is a testament to what can be achieved through courage and coordinated effort. The CP further states that a concerted effort is underway to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects, who are believed to be nursing gunshot wounds.

He reassures residents of Sokoto State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across all communities. This successful operation underscores the crucial role of reliable information from the public.

The Command specifically acknowledges the community member(s) whose prompt distress call initiated this effective response.

“We therefore encourage all good people of The Caliphate to continue and deepen this vital cooperation.

“Your eyes and ears in the community, combined with our operational capacity, create an unbeatable force against crime.

You are urged to always report suspicious activities or persons to the nearest police station via the Command’s emergency lines.

“Your information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Together, we can keep Sokoto State safe.”