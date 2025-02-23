Share

Despite the bail granted to Obol Jesam Michael, Cryptocurrency entrepreneur by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, the police have continued to detain him against the enforcement of his human rights.

A High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Honourable Justice M.A Madugu, on February 18, 2025, granted bail to Jesam Michael, the crypto currency entrepreneur.

When the case for the enforcement of his fundamental rights came up in court, the police could not produce or show cause why he should not be released.

Accordingly, the court which ordered his release forthwith, further ordered the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, and 9th respondents to desist from re-arresting and detaining Michael without recourse to the court.

The Respondents refered here are: The Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, DCP Okezie Chikezie ( Anti – Fraud Section, FCID), Ezekiel Okporanefe, Stella Chinyere Onuigbo, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Interpol.

The order to release him was accordingly served on the Inspector General of Police and all police officers involved in the matter, but they allegedly refused to obey it.

The police in allegedly removed Jesam Michael from their detention facility in Maitama, where he had been kept for three weeks to their facility in the former SARS where he is still being kept despite the order by the court that he should be released.

It was gathered that a highly placed police officer vowed not to release his case file, even though she has been directed to hands off the matter.

However, Sunday Telegraph’s attempt to get the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi to speak on the allegation against the Police proved abortive as he did not pick his calls or respond to the WhatsApp message sent to him.

