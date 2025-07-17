Police Smash N500m Visa Fraud Syndicate In Lagos, Arrest 4

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have busted a major visa scam syndicate that allegedly defrauded more than 100 Nigerians of over N500 million under the guise of securing foreign job placements.

Four suspects, Blessing Wefsutu, 27; Chineye Christian, 36; Archibong Udeme Ifereke, 23; and Maurine Peter, 25, were arrested in connection with the fraudulent scheme.

All four are staff members of an educational consultancy firm operating in the Ago Okota area of Lagos State. The case, initially reported at the Ago Okota Police Division, was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yaba for deeper investigation.

According to the police, the consultancy firm lured victims with promises of guaranteed employment and expedited work visas to Canada and Australia.

Victims were required to pay hefty sums, but none received the promised documentation or job offers, prompting complaints that triggered the police probe.

In a statement posted yesterday on the X platform (formerly Twitter), Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrests and disclosed that over 100 people had fallen victim to the scam.