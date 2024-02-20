Police Smash Insurgency Armoury In Anambra, Recover 5 Stolen Vehicles

Twenty-four hours after gunmen stormed a village market in Achalla in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State to enforce the Monthly sit-at-home order security operatives smashed an armoury located at the camp of the gunmen.

The security operatives also recovered five vehicles believed to have been snatched by the suspected gunmen during their operations.

Confirming this report the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga explained that the gunmen escaped with bullet wounds when officers and men of the Joint Task Force stormed the area.

According to the release signed by the Police image maker security operatives acted on classified information about their hideouts in the camp.

The operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye took the insurgents by surprise as they fled with gunshot wounds leaving trails of blood.

“The hoodlums had disrupted trading at Achalla Market the previous Monday ordering traded to sit at home. This drew the attention of the Security Apparatus in the State which made the State Police Command to decide to give them a taste of their own medicine in the early hours of Monday 19th February 2024”

“The operation which was hugely successful led to the recovery of five exotic vehicles previously snatched at gunpoint”

“Also recovered were over 300 rounds of Machine Gun Ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for Ak-47 Rifle”

“All operatives from various services have returned safely to their base”

The Commissioner of Police has directed that owners of the recovered vehicles be contacted to come forward with proof of ownership and collect their vehicles.

“Manhunt for the fleeing insurgents will be extended to hospitals and clinics with a view to ensuring they are brought to justice after receiving adequate treatment”