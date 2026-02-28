Police Smash Ammunition Oyo Trafficking Syndicate, Recover 2,625 Cartridges

Operatives of Oyo State Police Command have achieved a major operational breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition with the arrest of two transnational gun runners in the Oke Ogun zone of the state.

According to the spokesman of the command, Mr. Ayanlade Olayinka, in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph, “Operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit, Saki Operation Base, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, executed a coordinated intelligence-led operation which led to the arrest of two suspected international gun runners.

“The suspects, identified as Isiaka Dare ‘m’, aged 35 years, and Taiwo Ayodabo ‘m’, aged 33 years, both of Tede Town, were apprehended at Budo Mosalasi, Saki.

“Investigation so far reveals that the suspects operate across international terrain, trafficking ammunition illegally from the Republic of Benin into Nigeria through unauthorised border routes.