Police Shot Bandit During Ransom Pick Up In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has said that a suspected bandit was killed while attempting to collect a N3 million ransom in the Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the development, State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun said the incident occurred after several bandits threatened to kidnap a businessman in Bako-Mission village.

Abiodun claimed that the bandits demanded that the businessman deposit N3 million at a certain place in the Tunga-Umoru community.

He stated that in reaction, police operatives and vigilante members led by the DPO of the New-Bussa Division were dispatched to the scene.

They engaged the bandits in a gun battle and were able to rescue a 22-year-old female victim who had been kidnapped earlier.

During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers was killed, and his AK-47 weapon with an empty magazine was discovered.

“On 21/02/2024 at about 1030hrs, information was received that four suspected kidnappers threatened a businessman of Bako-Mission village, Pissa District of Borgu LGA to drop a sum of three million naira within three days at a particular location around Tunga-Umoru village, via Pissa District or be kidnapped.

“Immediately after this information was received, the police tactical team, including vigilante members led by the DPO New-Bussa Div swung into action, mobilised to the purported location, adopted an appropriate operational strategy and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle, while one female victim of about 22 years earlier kidnapped was rescued unhurt.

“Fortunately, the team combed the bush and one of the bandits was neutralised during the gun battle and his AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered,” the statement reads.

He added that some of the other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.