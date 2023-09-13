Police, shippers clash over N2.7bn extortion on containers

Allegation of extortion running into N2.7 billion has torn freight forwarders and Maritime Police Command apart as National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF)’s 100 per cent Compliance Team said they paid an average of N1.5 million on each of the 1,800 containers flagged down by the command. They said the loss excluded demurrage and storage charges from terminal operators and shipping companies.

However, the command said that the allegation was not only deceptive, misleading and nebulous, but an attempt to malign and water down the spirit and efforts of the command at fighting the organised crime going on among some agencies at the port. The command advised the public to disregard the report of the team and his cohorts, saying it was efforts to gain the public sympathy and empathy. According to its Public Relations Officer, Ehinmode Rowland, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, NAGAFF is trying to cover-up some criminal enterprise going on at the port.

He said: “The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Maritime Police Command, Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, AIG Susan U. AkemHorsfall, is abashed at an unfounded and mischievous report credited to one Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, National Coordinator, NAGAFF 100 per cent Compliance Team claiming that 1,800 containers are trapped at the Port by the Maritime Police.

“The same individual also delved into an area where he is not conversant with i.e police operations and administration.” However, the National Coordinator of the team, Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, alleged that the maritime police division was conniving with shipping companies to get information on consignments, leading to arbitrary interception of cargoes during clearance. Tanko explained that activities of maritime police were primarily geared towards extortion as freight agents and shippers part with a minimum of N1.5 million for each container flagged down by the police. He noted: “At the moment, there are over 1, 800 containers trapped within the Western ports as a result of sharp practices of Maritime Police. For each container, police collects N1.5 million before releasing it and most times there is no reason for intercepting the containers in the first place.

“Some containers cost as must as N4.5million to be released but the smallest the police collect per container is N1.5 million. We wrote letters to the Police Inspector General and other stakeholders at the ports about this problem. We notified port stakeholders that this protest will happen two weeks ago and we followed-up with a reminder, but nobody engaged us for any meeting or dialogue. “There are numerous issues but the major one is the Maritime Police. After freight forwarders clear containers from the ports, we are harassed on the roads by this police division.” According to Tanko, maritime police seized their containers and take them to their barracks. He stressed that police connivance with shipping companies to block the containers even before they are released by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), leading to additional demurrage and storage charges on the consignments. He warned that the freight forwarding group was at the verge of