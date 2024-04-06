Police, Shiite clash claims 4 in Kaduna

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the police clashed in Kaduna yesterday, claiming four lives, with three police of- ficers injured The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the IMN members were con- ducting a procession in solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing conflict in Gaza with Israel. Four members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, were feared dead after a clash with the police in Kaduna on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the IMN members were con- ducting a procession in solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel. It could be recalled that the state government had prescribed the group from operating in the state years back. The state leader of IMN, Aliyu Turmizi, said they were peacefully rallying to show support for the people of Gaza, similar to actions in many Western countries opposing the Gaza conflict. He said their proces- sions were usually peaceful but that the police often at- tacked them, as happened this Friday. “We are only out to show our support to our Palestinian brothers in Gaza; that was when the police attacked us. The in- formation reaching me now is that four of our members were martyred, and about 20 others sustained injuries,” he said.

According to him, the group was still compiling the names of the victims, vowing that the group would not be deterred from supporting the Palestinians. However, the police denied killing any member of the group, stating that their personnel did not use live ammunition while dispersing the group from the streets. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, said three police officers sustained injuries while trying to disperse the IMN street procession.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officer of Kogi State Police Command William Aya confirmed the incident ,said the yet to be identified gunmen attacked Agojeju Odo community in Omala LGA on Thursday, He noted that the Divisonal Police Office of the local government informed the command that nine- teen people were killed while some sustained injured in the attack. He stated that the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand Onuoha has deployed more policemen to the communities, assuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be apprehended. The community ap- pealed to Kogi state governor Usman Ododo and Security Agencies to come to their aid by deploying more security personnel to the area, as the police in the Local Government Coun- cil have been overwhelmed and overpowered by the at- tackers.