Police Seized 85 Motorcycles In Lagos

As part of its ongoing crackdown on motorcyclists piling the forbidden routes in the state, the Lagos State Police Command‘s Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), has seized 85 motorbikes.

This was confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday in a post shared on his X handle, @benHundeyin.

According to him, the RRS and Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Thursday, apprehended 85 motorcycles in various parts of the state.

“RRS supported by their counterparts from the LAMATA Enforcement Team carried out the operation yesterday.

“The areas visited by the team include Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

“The operation was led by RRS Commander, CSP. Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led by Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles,” he said.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, stated that the command would keep dealing with people who disobey state traffic laws, according to the PPRO.

“Fayoade has assured that the exercise will be sustained until there is compliance with Lagos State.

“He said that the command will not fold its arms and allow recalcitrant individuals to flout state’s traffic law without consequences,” he said.