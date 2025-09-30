Police Seize N82.7m Worth Of Tramadol, Pregablin Tabs In Kano

The Kano State Police Command said it has recovered Tramadol and Pregabalin tablets worth over N82.7 million in Rimin Auzinawa Quarters of Kano metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano yesterday. He said: “No doubt, with massive reduction in crimes, the Command has achieved significant breakthroughs within one month, including the arrest of suspects for various felonious offenses and the recovery of dangerous weapons and large quantities of illicit drugs.

“Notably, we recently recovered Tramadol and Pregabalin tablets worth N82,725,000.00 in Rimin Auzi- nawa Quarters, Kano, which will be handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution,”Bakori added.