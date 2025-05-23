Police Seek Information As 5 Travellers Go Missing In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has appealed to the public for relevant information regarding five individuals who were declared missing while transiting through the state.

It was learnt that reports circulating on social media claim that the travellers, who left Lagos for Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, became unreachable after a stopover in Anambra.

Human Rights Advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, amplified the concerns on Wednesday by sharing a complaint from a worried acquaintance of the missing individuals.

He posted their photos and names on his Facebook page, stating that they had not been heard from more than 24 hours after leaving Lagos for a wedding. According to the report, the group had planned to spend the night at a hotel in Anambra before continuing their journey the next day.

The post read, “They left Shimawa-Lagos yesterday; they called around 7:00pm yesterday that they have gotten to Asaba and looking for where to eat.

“After an hour they continued the trip and got to Anambra, and they concluded on sleeping in a hotel and continue the journey this morning.

“The last time we spoke with them was around 10:00pm when we believed they were already tired and needed some little rest.

“So, this morning around 6:16am; one of them posted his wife on WhatsApp status to wish her a happy birthday, and that was the last time we get any means of communication with them.

