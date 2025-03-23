Police Secure Release Of Rev Father In Anambra

Share

A combined team of the Anambra State Police Command and the State Vigilante Service on Sunday secured the release of Rev. Fr. Stephen Echezona, who was kidnapped by gunmen at Ichida, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The priest was abducted at a fuel station in Ichida by assailants operating in a white Lexus SUV without a plate number.

However, their luck ran out after security operatives, acting on a tip-off, pursued them, leading to the priest’s release.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga: “In the early hours of Sunday, March 23, 2025, a joint security team comprising the Police, Military, Civil Defence, and Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) from Ichida and Ihiala secured the release of Rev. Father Stephen Echezona at Ihiala.

“The priest was returned unharmed.”

He explained that security forces engaged the gunmen in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon the white Lexus SUV and flee with the priest.

“The assailants, overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the joint security team, fled the scene and took the priest hostage. However, a coordinated pursuit was launched, with security checkpoints across the state alerted.

“As a result, the criminals eventually abandoned the priest at Ihiala and escaped through a nearby bush. The operatives also recovered the white Lexus SUV used by the kidnappers.

Ikenga further noted that security forces have taken over the scene in Ihiala as efforts continue to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover the Toyota Highlander belonging to the priest.

