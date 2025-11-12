Police Secure Conviction In $1m International Oil Fraud Case

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has secured the conviction of David Udensik, also known as Dr. Jacob Bello, over his involvement in an elaborate $1 million international oil fraud scheme that targeted a United States based energy company.

The conviction, delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 22, 2025, followed comprehensive investigations by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

According to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the case stemmed from a petition filed by the U.S. firm, which alleged that the suspect obtained funds under the pretext of facilitating legitimate crude oil transactions in Nigeria.

Investigations revealed that between 2018 and 2023, Udensik coordinated a sophisticated criminal network that forged documents purportedly from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other regulatory agencies to defraud the company.

Forensic analysis conducted by the police confirmed that the seals, certificates, and authentication documents presented by the suspect were counterfeit. Financial trails also revealed that the funds were diverted into multiple bank accounts controlled by Udensik and his accomplices.

Upon conviction, the court ordered the forfeiture of assets worth several hundreds of millions of naira, including real estate and other properties traced to the proceeds of the crime, to facilitate restitution to the victim company.

In his reaction, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, commended the investigators and prosecutors for their professionalism and dedication.

He reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s corporate reputation and ensuring that cyber-enabled financial crimes are prosecuted to conclusion.

“This conviction is a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s renewed resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s integrity in global commerce and to ensure that no criminal, regardless of influence or location, evades justice,” the IGP stated.

The Police Chief emphasized that the NPF remains vigilant against transnational fraud, cybercrime, and oil sector scams, assuring continued collaboration with international partners to dismantle criminal syndicates exploiting Nigeria’s energy industry.