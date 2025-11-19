The security lockdown, which began early in the day after the secretariat was sealed on Tuesday evening, unsettled party members, staff and journalists who arrived to find the entire complex cordoned off, with officers stationed across the perimeter.

The blockade has become the latest flashpoint in the party’s ongoing leadership struggle, with many interpreting the move as a deliberate attempt to slow or halt the Turaki team’s formal assumption of duties.

READ ALSO:

“The tension around the PDP secretariat is really palpable after the police put up the barbed-wire barricade, especially with the Rapid Deployment Barrier Unit of the FCT Command involved,” a PDP staffer said.

“We believe the move was meant to stop the Turaki-led NWC from holding its postponed inaugural meeting,” another source said.

Throughout the day, police presence thickened across the area, with patrol vans circling Wuse Zone 5 in what appeared to be a coordinated display of force around the secretariat.

“Police have been patrolling Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, around the PDP national secretariat, clearly putting on a show of force,” the source told Vanguard.

With access still denied, the party’s leadership is now expected to consider alternative arrangements as members await official clarification on the rationale behind the security blockade.