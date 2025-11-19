New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Police Seal PDP…

Police Seal PDP Secretariat, Prevent Turaki NWC Meeting

Pdp Convention: Lamido Pulls Out As Abuja Court Halts Exercise, Ibadan Court Gives Nod

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Police Officer (NPF) reportedly sealed off the People’s Democratic Democratic (PDP) National Secretariat, barricading the premises with barbed wire, further stopping the Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) from holding its postponed inaugural meeting.

New Telegraph gathered that the operatives from the Rapid Deployment Barrier Unit of the FCT Police Command mounted the barricade at the main entrance, bringing activities at the headquarters to an abrupt halt.

The security lockdown, which began early in the day after the secretariat was sealed on Tuesday evening, unsettled party members, staff and journalists who arrived to find the entire complex cordoned off, with officers stationed across the perimeter.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The blockade has become the latest flashpoint in the party’s ongoing leadership struggle, with many interpreting the move as a deliberate attempt to slow or halt the Turaki team’s formal assumption of duties.

READ ALSO:

“The tension around the PDP secretariat is really palpable after the police put up the barbed-wire barricade, especially with the Rapid Deployment Barrier Unit of the FCT Command involved,” a PDP staffer said.

“We believe the move was meant to stop the Turaki-led NWC from holding its postponed inaugural meeting,” another source said.

Throughout the day, police presence thickened across the area, with patrol vans circling Wuse Zone 5 in what appeared to be a coordinated display of force around the secretariat.

“Police have been patrolling Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, around the PDP national secretariat, clearly putting on a show of force,” the source told Vanguard.

With access still denied, the party’s leadership is now expected to consider alternative arrangements as members await official clarification on the rationale behind the security blockade.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Naija Culture & Food Fiesta 2025: Day Of Nigerian Pride, Celebration
Read Next

Explore 1Win.Ng: Top Sports Betting & Esports Platform Tailored For Nigeria