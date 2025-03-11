Police Seal Church Over Alleged Killing Of LASU Graduate

Share

Police in Lagos have sealed a church over alleged killing of a 28-year-old graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) Adedamola Ogunbode. Spokesman CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

Hundeyin said the church where some people alleged that the missing boy was killed and buried had been sealed to prevent it from being burned.

He said: “The church was sealed following intelligence reports that some people planned to burn it down out of vengeance and we do not want that to happen.

“It is still a suspected crime scene, we still need to go over it, we may need to revisit that scene multiple times for us to gather evidential value.

“The church has been sealed for now to prevent it from being burned. And we assure the public that updates will be given about the investigation and the progress we have made as soon as we get.

