Police Role In Student Advocacy Highlighted At University Legislative Day

The role of the Nigeria Police in promoting student welfare and security came under focus during the Students’ Senate Council Legislative Day held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus.

Presenting a paper titled “The Role of the Nigeria Police in Student Advocacy”, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) S.O. Ochogwu stressed that while the police do not directly advocate for student causes, they engage in community partnerships and empowerment initiatives to safeguard young people.

According to him, police involvement in student affairs is rooted in community policing strategies such as the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), which discourages harmful practices like cultism and drug abuse.

“The primary role of the police is to build trust, uphold the law, and create a safer environment for learning. Through initiatives like POCACOV, we engage students, educate them about their rights and responsibilities, and work with schools and organizations to foster a more cooperative relationship,” Ochogwu said.

He explained that while the Police Act 2020 seeks to make the force more professional and people-friendly, direct advocacy for students remains unlikely due to the need for impartiality in law enforcement. Instead, student unions, community organizations such as the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) serve as the primary advocates for students’ welfare and educational rights.

Ochogwu also emphasized the importance of protecting students’ access to justice in line with the state commissioner of police Orutugu’s safe schools initiative, citing the role of the police in investigating cases of neglect, abuse, and exploitation within the education system.

He further clarified that misconceptions often arise when police presence in schools or the deployment of School Resource Officers (SROs) is seen as advocacy. In reality, the police focus is on ensuring security and fostering safe learning environments rather than lobbying for student-specific causes.

The Legislative Day, themed “Strengthening Students’ Welfare through Advocacy and Legislative Action”, brought together stakeholders to deliberate on ways to improve student welfare through structured engagement, legislation, and partnerships.