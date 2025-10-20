Police Retirees Say CPS Deadly, Obnoxious, Demand Exit

Despite sustained explanations about the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and efforts by the Federal Government to pacify them, police retirees, last week, engaged in another round of protests demanding their exit from the scheme.

The retirees, under the auspices of the Association of Retired Police Officers, Imo Chapter, requested the Federal Government sign an executive order for their total exit. The protesters, who stormed the Police headquarters in Owerri with various placards, were received by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the Chairman of the chapter, retired SP Amanze Nwakwue, said that the CPS had caused several deaths among its members. He described the scheme as “deadly and obnoxious” and therefore demanded the establishment of a Police Pension Board, similar to that of the military.

“This Board should cater for the general wellbeing of all police retirees,” he said. He also sought a debarment allowance, matching the provision given to their counterparts in the military.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force operated multiple pension schemes, questioning why AIGs, DIGs and I-Gs exited the CPS, while others from CP rank downwards remained. “If the CPS is that good, why were the police generals exiting and leaving from the rank of Commissioner of Police downwards in the CPS.

“We want total exit from the deadly and obnoxious contributory pension scheme. “We want the NPF Pension Limited scrapped,” he said, arguing that it was not registered to operate as a business entity,” he said.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions denouncing the scheme, the chairman also demanded that the N758.9 billion bond for pension liabilities be paid directly to individual retirees’ accounts, and not through PFAs.

According to him, such exit is already observed for the military, NIA, DSS, and National Assembly staff. Pacifying the protesters, the CP encouraged them to be patient and assured them that the I-G, Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, and the management team were addressing the issues raised.

Describing the retirees as “our fathers and teachers”, he assured them that the I-G was determined to improve the welfare and packages of retirees. He said that their protest letter would be delivered to the I-G.