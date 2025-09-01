Police Restrict Egungun Festival To Designated Venues In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has restricted all Egungun masquerade festival activities to designated outing points and approved venues of celebration only. Command spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

He explained that the directive banned practitioners from engaging in public processions or street parades to safeguard lives, property, and public safety. Hundeyin said the order was to ensure the rights of adherents and followers of other faiths and groups were not violated during the festivals.

He added that the measure would help prevent clashes between rival egungun groups, as recently reported in parts of the state. The restriction also seeks to avert damage to private and public property, following incidents linked to masquerade outings in recent days.

“Egungun masquer ades, practitioners and their supporters are to strictly comply with these restrictions,” Hundeyin warned. The spokesperson urged masqueraders to notify the Commissioner of Police and apply for security cover before embarking on any outings with followers.