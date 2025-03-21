Police Resist Attempt By Ex-Senate President To Drag It Into Land Grabbing Scandal

Share

A attempt by a former Senate President to drag the Nigeria Police Force into land grabbing scandal has failed after the arrest and detention of six persons, including an estate developer in Lagos State.

The timely intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, however led to the release of the innocently arrested developer and his workers.

Trouble reportedly started, when heavily armed policemen, invaded the Lekki area of Lagos State on Monday and arrested the developer and his workers.

The arrested persons were subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba, where they were detained till Thursday.

Investigations however revealed, that the arrest of the developer was orchestrated by a former Senate President, despite the fact that the Police at Zone 2 had in 2024 refused to be dragged into land grabbing scandal over the same matter.

It all started in 2024, when the company, which was linked to the former Senate President petitioned the Inspector General of Police over a parcel of land in Lekki accusing a retired medical doctor of wrongdoing.

The IGP directed the then Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 to ensure a proper investigation into the petition.

A police source at Zone 2, who spoke under condition of anonymity told journalists that, “The matter was thoroughly investigated and the company could not justify its claim of ownership of the land.

“The retired medical doctor, who had relocated abroad came to Nigeria twice for investigation and the company could not provide the person who allegedly sold the land to them.”

After a thorough investigation, the police at Zone 2 could not establish any criminal wrongdoing against the retired medical doctor and advised the company to go to court.

In a report signed by Bawa Saidu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police at Zone 2, the police said, “In view of the above findings, it is recommended that this is civil in nature based on the fact that the case is already in court, where parties are expected to maintain status quo.”

Ruling is expected to be delivered in April, when the former Senate President approached the police again, leading to the arrest of six persons.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, stated that the suspects were released when it was discovered that the matter had already been investigated at Zone 2.

He also ordered the immediate withdrawal of policemen, who were stationed on the disputed land. He, however stated that the police acted on a petition that was submitted to them.

