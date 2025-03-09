Police Rescue Two NDDC Kidnapped Staff In Bayelsa

Share

Operation Puff Adder-led by DSP Chris Nwaogbo has successfully rescued two top staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who were kidnapped on Friday in Bayelsa State by suspected kidnappers.

They were kidnapped along the river on the way to the Ayakoro community in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the hometown of the NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku.

The two NDDC staff rescued include Akari Loveday, the Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of the NDDC and his brother, Emmanuel Nathan Ogbuku.

Senior police sources told newsmen on Sunday that the pressure mounted by the tactical team of the Operation Puff Adder, the Drone team of the State Commissioner of Police and a private drone company, the Ability security services and the men of the Nigerian Navy-NNS Soroh with the coverage of the river with gun boats made it possible.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the police team and the kidnappers were chasing one another along the creeks and rivers of Ayakoro, where the abduction took place and through the Onuebum-Eboi forest and Otuogidi forests.

The source said: “On Saturday, the youths and vigilante groups from Ewoi, Otuogidi assisted with local intelligence. The Paramount Ruler of the Ewoi community prevailed on the youths and vigilante to help the security team to rescue the NDDC staff.

“They were abandoned at the Ayama burial ground after a hot exchange of gunfire.”

“The kidnappers abandoned the abducted NDDC staff after an exchange of gunfire,” but we don’t believe they know their way around the Bayelsa forest.

“The men of the Anti-Kidnapping squad also joined Operation Puff Adder at the forest in the rescue efforts.” The source said.

The people of the Ayakoro community were thrown into jubilations following the arrival of the Chris Nwaogbo led Police team and the rescued victims in the community.

