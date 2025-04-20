Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Women In Edo

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday rescued two women who were kidnapped on April 14 at Oluoke Community, Iyamho, in Edo North.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the command, Moses Yamu, it was revealed that the husband of one of the women was shot on the day of the kidnapping and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The statement reads: “The Edo State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims on 18/04/2025 at about 21:15hrs, demonstrating its commitment to tackling criminality in the State.

“This follows a report received on 14/04/2025 at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Iyamho, where a woman and her sister were kidnapped after her husband was shot and fatally wounded at Oluoke community. The injured man was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“In a swift response, the DPO, Anti-Kidnapping team stationed at Edo North, and Operation Rescue, along with vigilantes/hunters, mobilized and went after the kidnappers to rescue the victims and arrest those responsible.

“The resilience and determination of the operatives led to the rescue of the two women, Esther Friday (32 years) and Joy Iregbeyen (23 years), whom the kidnappers abandoned and fled due to mounting pressure from the security teams.

“Unfortunately, one of the women was shot in the foot out of frustration by the kidnappers, but she is currently responding to treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, is working assiduously on strategies to curb further crime and deter criminals.

