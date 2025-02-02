Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reinforced its commitment to combating organized crime and crimes against persons, particularly human trafficking and kidnapping, as part of its 2025 action plan to enhance national security.

In a significant development, police operatives attached to the Kaduna State Command apprehended three suspects on January 31, 2025, at approximately 7 pm.

The suspects, identified as Samson Peter (25), Haruna Duniya (45), and Abdulazaq Olawole (58), were intercepted while trafficking 13 victims to Oyo State in an unmarked vehicle.

The victims have since been rescued, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network.

In a separate operation, police operatives of the Ogun State Command achieved a major breakthrough on January 29, 2025.

Acting on intelligence, the operatives located a den of kidnappers who had abducted three victims on January 25, 2025.

Upon sighting the police team, the kidnappers engaged in a gun battle, resulting in the neutralization of five gang members.

The operatives successfully rescued the three kidnapped victims and recovered various arms, ammunition, three mobile phones, and ₦5.2 million in cash.

Additionally, the vehicles of the kidnapped victims were retrieved from the scene.

The IGP commended the officers involved in these operations for their bravery, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

He urged all police personnel to remain relentless in their pursuit of a safer Nigeria while assuring the public of the Police Force’s unwavering commitment to addressing all security threats.

The Inspector-General also called on citizens to continue cooperating with the police by providing credible information to aid in the fight against organized crime.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to ensuring peace and security across the nation.

The Force urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities promptly, as public collaboration is critical to combating crime effectively.

