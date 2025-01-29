Police Rescue Three Kidnap Victims, Neutralize Five Suspects

Share

Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said its operatives rescued three kidnapped victims who were allegedly abducted along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola who confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen said the officers also neutralized five suspects in a shootout with anti-kidnapping operatives.

According tyo her, the suspects allegedly abducted the victims after attacking their vehicle near the Ilisan Remo corridor of the expressway around 7 pm on Saturday, January 26.

Odutola stated that upon receiving a distress call about a robbery, the area commander swiftly mobilised a crack team of officers to the scene.

Following the directive of Lanre Ogunlowo, the Commissioner of Police, Odutola stated that a covert operation was conducted at the kidnappers’ hideout on January 29, 2025, around 4 pm

Upon spotting the police, the suspects opened fire on the police squad, who returned fire, resulting in the death of five suspects.

READ ALSO

She stated, “Upon arrival, officers discovered that a group of unidentified gunmen had set up a roadblock using an articulated truck, indiscriminately opening fire on unarmed passengers, causing widespread panic.

“In the ensuing chaos, three commuters — Bolaji Bilesanmi (m, 65), Olasunkanmi Idowu (m, 50), and Mohammed Salisu (m, age unknown) —were abducted into the forest from two vehicles: a Honda Pilot (Registration No. Lagos EKY113GZ) and a Honda Accord (Registration No. Lagos KJA13QFA).

“items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle, ten rounds of 5.6mm calibre ammunition, N5.2 million (suspected to be proceeds of crime), and three mobile phones,” adding that efforts were underway to apprehend the injured members of the syndicate.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly warns against criminal activities, particularly among young individuals seeking financial gain through high-profile crimes.

“He reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to an aggressive crackdown on criminals preying on innocent citizens in Ogun State,” Odutola stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: