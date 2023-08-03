Police Rescue Three Kidnap Victims, Arrest Two Suspects In Abia

Three male kidnap victims, Ekene Ike, Azubuike Okorie and Oluebube Nwafor have been rescued by the Abia State Police Command within a kidnap den in Umunneochi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer of Abia State Police Command also confirmed that two male suspects, Abubakar Tukur and Ibrahim Sandari were arrested in connection with the kidnap of the three victims.

New Telegraph reports that Umunneochi, a local government bounded by Awgu LGA of Enugu State, Okigwe LGA of Imo State, Orumba South LGA of Anambra State, as well as Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State, has recently become a centre for all manner of kidnapping cases.

Explaining how the arrest and rescue took place, Chinaka said that on 02/08/2023, at about 0800hrs, in furtherance of the search for the kidnappers terrorising innocent citizens within Umunneochi and its environs, the Abia police command recorded the success.

According to the PPRO, acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Isuochi Police Division and some operatives of Abia State Police Command moved into the bush in Lekwesi community, near Lokpanta where the two suspects Tukur and Sandari were arrested and the three victims, Ike, Okorie and Nwafor were rescued.

The Abia Police Public Relations Officer also confirmed that all three victims are from Egwueme, a community in Enugu State.

“One of the arrested kidnapping suspects Abubakar Tukur confirmed being a younger brother to Bona, another kidnapping suspect who is already in custody.”