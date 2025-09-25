Police Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of seven kidnap victims in a coordinated security operation carried out in a forest near Owa-Onire in the Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The operation, which was led by a security operative attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in collaboration with police officers and local vigilantes, followed sustained search-and-rescue efforts in response to recent kidnapping incidents.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejite-Adeyemi, said the rescue came after a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers. She explained that the criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest while all seven victims were rescued unhurt. She also disclosed that one vigilante sustained gunshot injuries but is responding to treatment.

Those rescued included Adam Khadijat, a 23-year-old from Oko; Mamud Miriam, 24, also from Oko; Mumini Ahmed, 17, from Oko; Hamadu Haruna, 44, from Ajase-Ipo; Afusatu Alhaji Ladan from Omu-Aran together with her nine-month-old son, Usman; and Abibat Umaru, a 16-year-old from Oke-Ode.

Items recovered from the criminals’ hideout included three motorcycles and nine empty magazines of AK-47 rifles. The victims have since been debriefed and reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, applauded the gallantry of the operatives and assured that aggressive operations against kidnappers and bandits would continue across the state.

He urged residents to remain calm but vigilant and to continue supporting security agencies with credible information to aid ongoing operations.