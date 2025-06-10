Police Rescue Robbery Suspect From Mob In Enugu

Share

Enugu State Police Command has rescued an armed robbery suspect from irate mob and recovered a locally made pistol from him.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement yesterday in Enugu. Ndukwe stated that the suspect was rescued from the mob on June 8, at about 8:00 pm in the Independence Layout area of Enugu.

According to him, the rescue followed credible intelligence by a combined team of police operatives from the Independence Layout Division, Anti-Cultism Squad, working in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch.

“A locally fabricated pistol was recovered from him, while his cohorts reportedly fled the scene. “The suspect, who sustained severe injuries inflicted by the mob, is currently receiving medical treatment.

“He allegedly confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity, while discreet investigations are ongoing to apprehend his fleeing accomplices,” he said.

The police image maker also said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, had commended the swift and collaborative efforts of the police operatives and community members that led to the arrest and recovery.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner, however, strongly cautioned against mob actions and jungle justice, adding that such acts undermined proper investigation and the delivery of justice in criminal cases.

