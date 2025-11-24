Police Rescue Nursing Student, Kill Suspected Gang Leader In Benue

Police in Benue State said they rescued a kidnapped female nursing student and killed a suspected gang leader after a shootout in Agbungun Community of Logo Local Government Area.

The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 21 when six armed men on two motorcycles stormed Agbungun and seized the student, whose name has not yet been released.

According to accounts shared with Zagazola Makama, the Divisional Police Officer of Ayilamo quickly mobilised a patrol team and tactical units and chased the attackers toward their hideout in the nearby Biki Community.

Operatives engaged the gang in a fierce exchange of gunfire. One suspect was struck and later died in hospital.

He was identified as Avalumun Nyamver, also known as Ornu, described by police sources as the group’s leader.

In the confusion of the gun battle, the kidnapped student managed to escape unharmed and was later reunited with her family.

Police also arrested a woman, Mngusuun Torkende of Ucha in Ukum Local Government Area, who was found inside the hideout.

She reportedly told investigators she had travelled to the area for a burial and had been asked by the deceased suspect to remain in the village.

Officers recovered several items from the scene, including a mobile phone, criminal charms, bags, a cutlass, two power banks and four sim cards.

Police said efforts are underway to track the remaining suspects, while the State Criminal Investigation Department has opened a full investigation.