Police Rescue Man Who Climbed Electric Pole To Commit Suicide

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a young man who attempted to take his life by climbing a high-tension power transmission pole.

This was sent in a press statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in which he revealed that the incident happened in Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the statement, the incident occurred in the evening of September 2, 2025, behind Grace of God Mission, off NEPA Road, Awada. And, upon receiving a distress call about the incident, operatives attached to the Awada Division swiftly mobilised to the scene, cordoned off the area to avert danger, and managed the large crowd that had already gathered.

The statement explained that after several minutes of persuasion by both the Police and some concerned members of the public, the man eventually climbed down by himself safely, and he was immediately taken into protective custody at the station, where he identified himself as Mr. Okwudili David Onyiba, 28 years old.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, described the incident as unfortunate and directed that the victim be subjected to proper medical and mental health evaluation. He further assured that the Command will provide the necessary support to ensure his safety and rehabilitation.