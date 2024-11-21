Police Rescue Man From Kidnap Gang In Rivers Community, Recover Gun

Share

Policemen serving with the Rivers State Police Command have res cued one Mr. Maduabuchi Julius, who was abducted by a four-member kidnap gang at Sabbath Filling Station in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-koko, ASP, who disclosed this to news men yesterday, said the gang members had succeeded in kidnapping the victim, but abandoned him when policemen pursued and engaged them in a shootout.

She also said that the gang carried out the operation in a Black coloured Toyota Corolla, and had shot indiscriminately to instill fear on the victim and those within the area before they abducted him. Iringe-Koko said:

“At about 8pm on Sunday, No – vember 17, operatives of the command received a distress call from the Command’s Control Room indicating that a gang of armed men numbering about four operating in a black coloured Toyota Corolla car shot sporadically and kidnapped one Madabuchi Julius ‘m’ at Sabbath Filling Station, Oyigbo.

“Operatives were swiftly mobilised to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting the Police operatives drove off, but they were given a hot chase by the operatives and subsequently intercepted along Egbu Street, Oyigbo and a gun duel ensued be – tween the police operatives and the hoodlums.

